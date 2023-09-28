Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed how he believes WWE missed with Gail Kim as a top star in the company while covering WWE Unforgiven 2003.

“I thought of all the women we hired over the years, Gail Kim was probably the most underutilized one that I can remember off the top of my head. Classy person, beautiful look, physical, mechanically sound, everything. ‘She is an Asian woman.’ Who cares? (Ross referencing a past conversation with Vince McMahon about hiring Gail) She was also beautiful and sexy and athletic. That’s another one that we didn’t get the mileage out of that we could’ve and should’ve in my opinion. I’m glad that she’s still in the business. I know she’s doing some stuff with… what’s the company? IMPACT, yeah. Sorry, I made a blank. I’m not pissing on IMPACT whatsoever. I enjoy what they do and it gives the talents a place to work and a TV show to be appearing on but I love Gail Kim’s work and I think that we probably missed on her as much as any female that we ever brought in. She just was amazing and she still is amazing. She still contributes to the business and for that fact, we can all be fortunate because the more Gail Kim I see as a competitor, a performer, the better off I like it because I think she’s just tremendous.”

