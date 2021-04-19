Impact Wrestling has announced AEW commentator Jim Ross will appear on their preview special, ‘This Is Rebellion.’

It will air this Tuesday night at 9 PM ET/PT on AXS TV. A sneak peek has been released where Ross talks about the Rich Swann vs. Kenny Omega title vs. title match, which will take place next Sunday at the Rebellion PPV.

IMPACT Wrestling presents a special look at @KennyOmegamanX vs. @GottaGetSwann on the road to #IMPACTRebellion on This is Rebellion TUESDAY at 9/8c on @AXSTV! pic.twitter.com/XYl3kZ4KWU — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 18, 2021

Here is the updated card for next Thursday Impact:

-Eric Young versus Eddie Edwards

-Tenille Dashwood versus Susan

-The Good Brothers versus The Decay

-Jordynne Grace versus Kiera Hogan