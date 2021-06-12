AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which will once again take place on a Friday night due to the NBA playoffs, and will feature a special sit-down interview with the promotion’s newest superstar, Andrade El Idolo. Check it out below.
-Jim Ross has a sit-down interview with Andrade El Idolo
-Wardlow versus Jake Hager MMA Rules Cage Fight
-Cody Rhodes/Brock Anderson versus QT Marshall/Aaron Solow
-Penta El Zero M/Eddie Kingston/Frankie Kazrian versus The Good Brothers/Matt Jackson
-Orange Cassidy versus Cezar Bononi
-Darby Allin versus Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page in a Handicap match
