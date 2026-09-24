Jim Ross won’t be making his return to the AEW commentary booth at All Out 2026.

Ross had been hopeful that he would be able to travel to Chicago for Saturday’s pay-per-view, but that won’t be the case. During the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast (see video below), co-host Conrad Thompson confirmed that Ross will be watching the show from home.

Thompson brought up Ross’ absence while discussing the AEW World Championship main event between Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley.

“The main event this weekend, it’s going to be Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley. I wish you were going to be under the headsets for this call,” Thompson said. “As I understand it, you’re going to be watching this one from home like I am.”

Ross, 74, has been progressing well in his recovery after undergoing brain surgery in August. However, his mobility has been limited by a couple of broken toes he suffered in a fall.

Ross also revealed last week that he was undergoing biopsies after his dermatologist expressed concern about several moles on his back.

While Ross won’t be calling Ospreay vs. Moxley, he expects the match to deliver plenty of drama and athleticism. Ross also praised AEW for putting together a strong All Out lineup and selling out the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

“I’m proud of the team. You know, Chicago is such a great city,” Ross said. “Nobody surpasses AEW in effort on these big events — nobody.”

With All Out no longer an option, WrestleDream on October 17 in Orlando, Florida would be the next AEW pay-per-view where Ross could potentially return to commentary.

Ross currently works select matches on AEW pay-per-view broadcasts.