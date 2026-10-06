Jim Ross is set to undergo another brain procedure this week.

The legendary wrestling announcer revealed on social media Monday evening that he will undergo surgery on Wednesday, October 7, to address an ongoing issue involving his shunt.

“Getting another brain surgery Wednesday morning to address an issue with my shunt,” Ross wrote. “Positive thoughts appreciated. Thanks.”

This will mark Ross’ second brain procedure in a matter of months, as the longtime WWE and AEW broadcaster previously underwent brain surgery in August.

We wish Ross all the best with Wednesday’s procedure and his recovery.