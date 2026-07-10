Jim Ross is preparing to undergo another major medical procedure.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed on the latest episode of Grilling JR that he is scheduled to undergo brain surgery within the next week after doctors determined excess fluid on his brain has been affecting his memory following a lengthy hospitalization.

Ross said he continues to improve each day, but acknowledged he still has a long road ahead in his recovery.

“I feel pretty good. I think it’s getting, I’m getting better every day, but still got a ways to go. I can’t drive yet. All that stuff. I’m cutting back on my appearances. I got one big one coming up in Minneapolis in a few weeks. So, but I’m just battling, I’m getting ready to have another surgery, brain surgery this time. That’s going to be an adventure, because I don’t think they’re going to find much in my brain.”

Ross explained that he recently received clearance from his cardiologist for the procedure and hopes to have it completed within the next several days.

“I’ll be in the hospital for a few days. Hopefully nothing will go wrong. I’ve got a great surgeon. I had to go to the cardiologist today, a heart doctor, to talk to him about this upcoming procedure. He had to approve it or they wouldn’t do it. So, he did, and they’re going to do it soon. I don’t have a confirmed date set but it’s going to be in the next week or so, that’s what I’m pushing for.”

The legendary announcer admitted that the condition had significantly impacted his quality of life, particularly his memory, prompting him to seek treatment.

“It’s just an illness and I’ve got to get it addressed. I couldn’t live my life the way it was, you know? I’d forget sh*t and I just couldn’t remember things, it was just horrible, I felt horrible.”

Ross added that his health issues began after he collapsed at his home, leading to an extended hospital stay that lasted nearly 40 days.

“But it all started with me passing out in my house and being discovered there, which began and which began an almost 40 day hospital stay.”

He went on to explain that doctors plan to implant a shunt to drain excess cerebrospinal fluid from his brain, which he believes is responsible for his memory issues.

“Anyhow, this procedure that I’m getting ready to have done, I think it’s called a shunt, it’ll go from my brain. I don’t know where all it’s going to go, but it’s it’s going it’s going someplace to get that fluid off my brain that’s making me not not remember stuff. It’s fairly serious. I always thought that anytime they open your skull up and that you it’s a serious piece of business. And this certainly feels that way. So, I’ll get it done, a short hospital stay, then back home to heal up. That’s what I’m going to do, I’m going to heal up.”

A shunt procedure is commonly used to drain excess cerebrospinal fluid from the brain, helping relieve pressure that can contribute to memory loss and cognitive difficulties.

Ross was hospitalized last month for an undisclosed medical issue and has dealt with several health setbacks in recent months, forcing him to miss multiple AEW appearances as he continues his recovery.