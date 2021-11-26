WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross issued a short statement on Twitter earlier today updating fans on his health after it was revealed that he has skin cancer. Good Ole JR confirmed what was recently reported about taking time off for radiation, adding that he hopes to be back by the December 29th Dynamite from Jacksonville.

Ross writes, “Due to my skin cancer care totaling 22 radiation treatments starting Monday, I will hopefully return to the announce desk on December 29 in Jacksonville. @TonyKhan supports me on this strategy which has been a blessing. My thanks for all your support.”

AEW President Tony Khan would respond to Ross with a tweet of his own. He writes, “JR, everyone here at

@AEW wishes you the best. I think it’s a great gameplan you’ve got, we look forward to your return to commentary, hopefully in your new hometown Jacksonville FL @dailysplace at New Year’s Smash at the end of December! We want you to kick the cancer’s ass, JR!”

Check out the exchange below.