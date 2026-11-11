Jim Ross has successfully undergone shunt surgery after the procedure was initially postponed.

On Wednesday, November 11, Conrad Thompson provided multiple updates regarding the WWE Hall of Famer’s health, ultimately confirming that Ross underwent surgery and is now recovering.

Earlier in the day, Thompson announced that the procedure had been postponed following positive results from a CT scan. However, plans apparently changed later in the afternoon, with Ross ultimately going forward with the operation.

“JR is finally headed in right now for shunt surgery,” Thompson wrote via X.

Fortunately, the procedure went according to plan.

A short while later, the “Grilling JR” podcast co-host returned to social media with some encouraging news regarding the legendary wrestling commentator.

“JR is out of surgery and everything went well,” Thompson wrote. “Praise God!”

Ross, 74, has been dealing with ongoing health issues involving his balance and memory. He previously underwent a procedure this past summer to have a shunt inserted into his brain in hopes of addressing those problems.

The longtime WWE and AEW announcer has undergone multiple procedures related to the issue in recent months.