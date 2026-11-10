Jim Ross is undergoing another surgical procedure as the legendary wrestling announcer continues dealing with complications involving his brain shunt.

The 74-year-old AEW commentator initially had the shunt inserted in August to help drain excess fluid from his brain and address ongoing balance issues. Although the procedure initially provided significant improvement, Ross underwent another operation in October after experiencing severe headaches.

On Tuesday, November 10, Conrad Thompson, who co-hosts the *Grilling JR* podcast with Ross, announced that the WWE Hall of Famer was scheduled for another surgery that morning.

“Good ole JR is having shunt surgery this morning,” Thompson wrote via social media. “Let’s all pray for his speedy recovery! Jim deserves a break. Jim Ross is tagged here so send some positive vibes his way so when he’s in recovery, his timeline is flooded with positive.”

The latest procedure follows a difficult stretch for Ross, who was hospitalized again after his October surgery when a chest cold resulted in low oxygen levels.

During the October 22 episode of *Grilling JR*, Thompson provided an encouraging update, revealing that Ross had been released from the hospital and was recovering at home.

However, additional work on the shunt remained necessary.

Thompson addressed the situation again on November 5, indicating that another procedure was being planned.

“He’s having his shunt repaired in two weeks,” Thompson stated. “He’s gonna be better than good soon! Thank you for your concern and continued support!”

Ross previously revealed that the shunt had made a noticeable difference in his balance following the initial August procedure. The device had reportedly not yet been reactivated following his second operation in October.

Everyone at WrestlingHeadlines.com wishes Jim Ross a successful surgery and a speedy recovery.