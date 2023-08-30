Jim Ross showers his fellow AEW commentators with praise.

The Hall of Famer spoke about his colleagues, specifcially Ian Riccaboni, Kevin Kelly, and Nigel McGuinness during a recent edition of his Grillin JR podcast. Ross begins by discussing the preparation that Riccaboni and McGuinness put into every broadcast.

Ian does a great job, no matter what show he’s doing. Kevin Kelly is back now doing Collision with Nigel. Nigel does a super job, too. Very conscientious. Works hard preparing. Does a good job.

On McGuinness, Ross says the former ROH world Champion resembles a younger version of himself.

Nigel’s a great get for Tony Khan. Does a good job. We all dress in the same room, and Nigel’s diligent on his note taking. He reminds me of me, in that regard. Sometimes, you can take that shit too far. Nigel doesn’t, but he works hard at understanding the reason for a match and tells a beautiful story.

Ross then says that Riccaboni is a wonderful young announcer for AEW.

We were back together with Kevin Kelly and Nigel, and that’s always fun. I was very impressed with Ian Riccaboni. Really good young announcer.

