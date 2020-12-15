Jim Ross talked about a wide range of topics during the latest episode of his podcast, Grilling J.R.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about how Vince McMahon views Christmas. It’s been well documented that the WWE Chairman is a workaholic and doesn’t take many days off.

Most people take Christmas off, but the former WWE announcer noted that McMahon is a bigger fan of Thanksgiving than Christmas.

McMahon could give a sh** less about Christmas,” Ross said. “He’s all work, he’s all business if Christmas is a day that they’re going to run a live show, which I’ve worked many Christmas’ and Thanksgivings. McMahon’s favorite holiday is Thanksgiving, bottom line. He can mentally justify eating cake and pie, and his wife’s a great cook.

