Jim Ross wants to see Sheamus make the move to All Elite Wrestling.

On the latest installment of his Grilling JR podcast (see video below), the AEW broadcast team member and WWE Hall of Fame legend discussed the recent WWE release of “The Celtic Warrior.”

While discussing his future, JR noted that Sheamus could always join AEW and reform his former WWE tag-team, The Bar, with former WWE Superstar Cesaro, who now works as Claudio Castagnoli in AEW.

“Well, I think putting him back together with Cesaro is a good thing,” Ross said. “If that happens, it’ll create a real strong team, to make your tag team division stronger. He’s a hell of a good hand, he really is. He’s a good hand and he’s a good guy. Uh, I don’t know why you’d have any issues of bringing him back into the fold.”

JR went on to refer to Sheamus as a team player and mentioned how he would like to call some of his matches again.

“He’s a, he’s a team player. He’s big [and] physical. I think a combination of he and Cesaro, [would] interest interest me a great deal. It’s one of those time will tell deals, which is not a bad thing, it keeps you tuned in. I hope that he lands on his feet wherever he goes, but I’d like personally [for him to come to AEW], because then I’m maybe able to call some of his matches again someday.”

As the conversation continued, ‘Good Ole’ JR’ spoke about how Sheamus would be a great addition to AEW, even if it were under a part-time, limited basis.

“I hope that he signs with AEW on some sort of contract,” JR said. “Even if it’s a limited engagement contract where he’s not working every single time the lights come on, he’s there. I’m looking forward to seeing where he lands. He’s got lots of gas left in the tank.”

Also during the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross explained why he hopes Kenny Omega isn’t passing the torch to Will Ospreay at AEW All In: London this August at Wembley Stadium in England.