Jim Ross was not interviewed for the new “Mr. McMahon” documentary series for Netflix.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW broadcast team member spoke about this during the latest installment of his official podcast, “Grilling J.R,.” with Conrad Thompson.

When the topic of the new docuseries premiering on September 25 on Netflix came up, J.R. offered the following take regarding what he expects from it:

“It all depends on how much involvement, in a production sense, that Vince is going to have on the project. Look, he’s a controversial guy and this is a hell of a story. I can tell you, Bill Simmons is really talented. His 30 for 30s, all of the things he’s accomplished are significant. [Tiger King] made money and it worked. I’m anxious to see how much in depth on the production side, the storytelling side, the screenwriting side that Vince is going to have in this thing. He can make it or break it. There’s always a way at the end to make a guy hold to some degree, I expect that to happen here. But boy, what a hell of a story. I mean, if you’re a storyteller like Simmons and the other cat, you hit storytelling gold because you can’t write this stuff. It just doesn’t seem feasible, but it is, it’s real. How real it stays and how accurate the storytelling is will be everything about the success of this. Our beloved wrestling fans will know this story as well as the story tellers. I’m excited to see it, I’ll be sure as hell watching it. I’m intrigued by it. There was a point in time where I never thought it would occur, I never thought it would make air, but we were wrong on that one.”

Mr. McMahon, a documentary series chronicling the rise and fall of the WWE's controversial founder, is coming to Netflix on September 25. From Chris Smith, Executive Producer of Tiger King, and Bill Simmons. Including interviews with McMahon prior to his resignation, his family,… pic.twitter.com/ga7ABYs0Dn — Netflix (@netflix) August 29, 2024

