Legendary commentator Jim Ross believes WWE made the right decision by having Roman Reigns win the 2026 Royal Rumble and challenge CM Punk at WrestleMania 42.

Reigns secured his second Royal Rumble victory earlier this year, earning a guaranteed world title opportunity. He later chose to challenge Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, setting up one of the most anticipated matches on the card.

Speaking on the Grilling JR podcast, Ross said he had a feeling Reigns would win the match because the star had been less visible on television leading up to the event.

“I liked it,” Ross said about Reigns winning the Royal Rumble. “I don’t want to sound like a know-it-all, but I had a sneaky feeling he would win because his character and TV persona seemed to be a little bit dormant. We weren’t seeing him as much.”

Ross suggested that Reigns’ temporary absence from weekly programming made his Rumble victory feel like the right moment for the character to re-emerge in a major way.

“With that said, I thought he was probably due. He’s still a big-time player and making a bunch of money, which is good for him.”

The AEW broadcaster also praised Reigns as one of the most complete performers in the industry today.

“I like that kid. I think he’s sharp,” Ross continued. “I think he’s always been special. He’s articulate, he’s smart, he keeps himself in great shape. So I think it was a good move.”

Ross also weighed in on where the match should land on the WrestleMania card. In his view, a clash between Punk and Reigns feels like the perfect main event for night two of the two-night spectacle.

“That’d be night two for me,” Ross explained. “Now, I’m a big fan of both guys. So maybe that’s wishful thinking that I hope they wrestle on the second night of WrestleMania.”

That said, Ross believes the match would still feel like a massive attraction no matter which night it takes place.

“What wouldn’t hurt my feelings or kill me if they didn’t,” he added. “If they have a main event on Saturday or Sunday, I don’t think it matters.”

Ross concluded by praising both men as dependable stars capable of anchoring a wrestling promotion, suggesting that performers like Reigns and Punk are exactly the type of talent a company can build around long-term.