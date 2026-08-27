Jim Ross says he is doing well as he continues to recover from brain surgery.

Ross underwent successful brain surgery on August 12 and has provided a few brief updates on his condition in the weeks since. On his Grilling JR podcast on August 26 (full episode below), the AEW commentator offered a more detailed look at his recovery, including a recent fall at home and the headaches he has been dealing with since the operation.

“I’m doing pretty good. Healing slowly but surely. I’m just fighting through it. I fell two nights ago in my bedroom and I fell into my bench. Jan bought a little bench that she sat at the end of our bed so that her cat could get in the bed easier. It’s still there. But when I fell, I broke the son of a bitch and crashed and burned. My handyman came over and repaired it, so now it’s solid. Falling is the shits man. If I take my time and don’t get in any big hurry, especially when I change directions, I do pretty good. If I don’t take my time, I go right back to that walker. Using a walker in your own home, it’s humbling. It’s humbling.”

Ross also revealed that doctors are monitoring a mass that was discovered on one of his kidneys. While cancer has not been completely ruled out, Ross said his oncologist gave him encouraging news about the situation.

“Then, on Wednesday afternoon, I had my oncology appointment because they saw a mass on a kidney. I’ve got good news on that. The oncologist thinks I don’t have any cancer but they’re not sure. There’s a lump there and it may be cancerous, but if so, it’s so small they can operate on it and eliminate it. The last thing I want to do is get cancer surgery and then go back to the freaking hospital for two days. On Thursday morning, I’m meeting with my brain surgeon. He’s going to explain to me the symptoms I’m having right now and why my head hurts so bad. The wound is one thing, but working on my brain is another. The headaches are prominent and bad. Because my kidneys were questioned, they couldn’t give me very powerful pain medicine. So, I’m kind of suffering through that. As I said, when I go to bed at night, if I roll the wrong way on my head or on my pillow, it wakes me up. That’s not fun. Sleep and rest is the thing I need most right now. That’s where that is.”

Ross had previously expressed hope that he would be able to return to commentary for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium this Sunday. However, his doctors advised him against making the trip to London due to the risks involved while he continues recovering.

“I really wanted to go to London this week, I really did. You’ve got to have goals and you’ve got to have destinations, that was my next one. I thought, man, if I can get to do Wembley Stadium because the show’s gonna be amazing. Both my brain surgeon and another doctor confided and said, ‘You need to steer your ass off the airplane because if you fall or get hurt, they got to make an emergency landing. If you fall in London, you got to go to a London hospital. It’s not worth the risk.’ I understand it. I’m disappointed, very disappointed. I’ll be watching for sure. But, that’s the way it goes sometimes.”

Ross has made Wembley Stadium a regular part of AEW’s biggest events in London, but this year’s All In will go forward without him at the commentary desk as he focuses on his recovery.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results coverage.