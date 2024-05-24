Jim Ross won’t be working the All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view this weekend.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that WWE Hall of Fame legend and part-time AEW commentator Jim Ross will not be working the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday night, May 26, 2024.

As noted, Ross surfaced on social media on Thursday and informed his fans that he had taken a trip to the emergency room due to a shortness of breath.

Additionally, Meltzer is reporting that “Good Ole’ J.R.” is also dealing with raised heart enzymes and breathing issues, and won’t be able to fly to Las Vegas for the AEW PPV this weekend as a result.

He does, however, expect to be fine within a few days time.

We wish Jim Ross the best in his recovery.

Make sure to join us here this weekend for live AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 results coverage from Las Vegas, NV.