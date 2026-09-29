Jim Ross enjoyed watching WWE: Unreal, but he thinks a documentary spotlight can create a problem for the wrestlers left outside it. On Grilling JR, Ross praised the Netflix series’ editing and presentation while questioning how its choices might affect the locker room.

Ross told co-host Conrad Thompson he watched several episodes after losing access to his usual television service for a day. Asked for his impression of the series, he drew a distinction between moments that felt natural and those that felt like a sales pitch.

Some of it I liked a lot, and I liked it a lot when it’s real natural and organic, but not when it makes me feel like that somebody’s trying to sell me something. Other words, it’s a fine line between entertainment and business. You know, it’s not the shopping network. It was well edited. It’s slick as hell. I thought that was kind of cool. Very slick. And the edits were nice. The story told a good progression.

Thompson asked whether a particular scene gave Ross that impression. Ross said he couldn’t name one and described it as a general feeling, then pointed to the show’s use of wrestlers who aren’t necessarily in the main-event picture.

Not really. Just a feeling I got, a general malaise of it. I did like that they took the opportunity to try to get some younger talents over, or some talents that aren’t necessarily considered in the main event realm right now. So that was good, smart, but it was really slick. It looked good. So technically it was an A-plus.

Ross then moved from what viewers see to what performers might make of the selection process. The series gives its featured wrestlers screen time and a chance to tell their stories, benefits he said other members of the roster may notice they missed.

Those deals, depending on how it’s structured, can really adversely affect the locker room because I got picked to be in the series and you didn’t. So there’s automatically a little rise in temperature. People get the red ass because they didn’t get to be a part of the TV special, of which they’ll be paid something. So they’re missing out on the payday and, more importantly, the exposure that they can garner by telling the story of who they are to the viewer. Why should you be interested in me? What’s your answer?

Ross said the series held his attention and called it good, despite his reservations. WWE: Unreal’s third season premiered on Netflix in July, with its announced lineup including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and several rising stars.

Source: Grilling JR with Jim Ross, “The Next Chapter Starts Now”.