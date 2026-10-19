Jim Ross revisited WWF’s 2001 Invasion storyline, William Regal’s on-screen authority role and a travel accommodation he made for Sean Waltman during an October 15 Grilling JR watchalong. Ross and Conrad Thompson watched the October 8, 2001, episode of Raw, which led to Steve Austin regaining the WWF Championship from Kurt Angle.

Ross called the Invasion angle disjointed when Thompson asked whether it could have continued into the following WrestleMania. Ross said he believed the wrestlers involved had different insecurities, and that the lack of a known destination made the story harder to manage.

I always felt like that angle was somewhat disjointed. … I just felt like it was unorganized … We didn’t know where it was going to end. So, if you know your destination, the journey is a whole hell of a lot easier.

Regal appeared several times during the Raw episode in his commissioner role. Ross praised his versatility as a wrestler and said the authority character was especially convincing because Regal could deliver the point without needing a tightly scripted exchange.

I think he’s one of the more underappreciated talents that I ever worked with. … I think his greatest role is what we’re seeing him do now at times, just as that authority figure. And I think he did a hell of a job. He made it believable.

The watchalong also led Ross to recall a request made on behalf of Waltman, who was wrestling as X-Pac. Ross said Waltman’s agent Barry Bloom called because Waltman’s back was hurting, and asked whether his travel could be improved. Ross said he authorized a first-class ticket after a short conversation.

He said, can you do anything to help Sean’s travel because his back is killing him. I said, “So, are you lobbying for a first-class ticket?” Barry, yes. I said, “Well, tell him it’s done.”

Ross said Waltman was an important part of the company and handled the accommodation without flaunting it. Ross has also discussed another early-2000s Raw decision in a separate episode.