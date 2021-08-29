During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. The Mouth of the South Jimmy Hart broke down what WWE chairman Vince McMahon wants in a top company superstar. Check out highlights, including what Hart thinks of Roman Reigns, below.

On what Vince McMahon looks for in a big star:

“Vince McMahon years and years and years ago in Poughkeepsie, New York said to me, ‘Jimmy, I’m looking for my next big attraction. Someone that can walk through any airport in the world, and even a casual wrestling fan will recognize him. He specifically wanted a casual to recognize him, one that rarely watches TV. ‘Then, I can take him on the Today Show, the Tonight Show, and they can hold their own with a host about anything the host wants to talk about and not embarrass the company. Then, I can take him and give him about a three or four months’ push on TV and they can make me a million dollars worth of merchandise.’”

On Roman Reigns:

“I think you got a home run right there.”