Jimmy Hart talked about his friendship with Hulk Hogan when he made an appearance on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw.

The WWE Hall Of Famer recalled meeting the former WWE Champion during their days in Memphis, but they got close in WWE.

“Well, I originally met him in Memphis. I didn’t know him that well. Then we met back in New York. He said, ‘I thought you were coming in to manage me.’ I said, ‘No. I’m coming in as a heel manager.’ I had King Kong Bundy, who I had in Memphis, and Jim Neidhart. Hulk and I didn’t travel a lot together because of the babyface/heel, but we bonded. I went to his house and did the little parties with him and helped set him up. Then we cut a wrestling album together, The Wrestling Boot Band. We always bonded doing stuff. Then he would take me along the trips that he would go on. He would say, ‘I want Jimmy Hart to be with me for this’, because he knew I didn’t drink, do drugs, or be around any of that stuff. With Hulk, we would always sit and talk about a certain thing. What do you think about whatever, and then try to make it better.”

