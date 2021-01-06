Jimmy Hart made an appearance on the Battleground Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer looked back on the WWE Legends House reality show that only had one season and aired on the WWE Network. Here is what he had to say:

“They didn’t want it to be scripted. You are all coming in for 13 weeks. Get along, don’t get along, don’t anybody kill each other for God’s sakes, but the main thing is this, have a great time. It’s you guys that used to travel up the roads together but didn’t get to spend a lot of time together. That’s what it was. We had 12 or 14 cameras on us every day…Everybody had your roommates. We had to cook our own food. We had to cook our own breakfast. They only let us out if we did some kind of contest or something. They would put us in two big vans and we would go out and have our contest with different teams. It was such a great concept because it wasn’t scripted. Now when you watch a lot of those shows you see, you can tell the punch lines are coming up before they even start. I think that is what really made it successful. Maybe it was good we didn’t do a second run of it because sometimes second seasons aren’t as good as the first season.”