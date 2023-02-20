WWE Hall Of Famer Jimmy Hart made an appearance on Busted Open Radio to remember the late Jerry Jarrett, who passed away this week.

During it, Jarett was a legendary promoter for the Mid-South territory during the 1970s and 1980s. He led the Continental Wrestling Association and later the United States Wrestling Association.

“About three nights ago, out of the blue, Jerry Jarrett called me,” Hart said.” “He goes, ‘Jimmy, I just wanted to call you and tell you how much we love you and how much you did for our territory.’ … I said, ‘No. It was all the great people you put around me that made me better.’ But we had such a great talk, and he was so awesome, and I learned so many things from him.” “When I came in [to Memphis], he said, ‘I want you to be Jimmy Hart,'” Hart added. “He said, ‘I just want you to be uptempo. I want you to be you.’ He said, ‘I’ll always give you a little line, maybe what direction we’re going in.’ But he said, ‘I want you to use your own verbiage, do your own interviews and be yourself.’ And that’s what he let me do.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc