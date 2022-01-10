Jimmy Hart made an appearance on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw to talk about his career and more.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his Mount Rushmore of wrestler’s musical entrances:

“Of the top of my head. It would have to be, I look at people who drew the most money, where their entrance music was a part of it. The Undertaker would have to be on there because even though it’s simple, you still have to go with that. You have to go with Triple H. He drew a heck of a lot of money, and I love that song that he came out to the ring to. I thought that was great. Of course, drawing the most money too, I always think about Hulk Hogan with ‘Real American.’ That drew a heck of a lot of money. If I could put one of my own there, it would have to be ‘Sexy Boy’ for Shawn Michaels. I loved them all, but if the fans let me put one on there, it’s Shawn Michaels.”

