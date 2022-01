Jimmy Hart made an appearance on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw to talk about his career and more.

During it, he gave an update on Hulk Hogan’s health after Ric Flair stated Hogan was dealing with bad health issues.

“Well, he’s doing a lot better. Still, after 12 back surgeries, hips, and knees, he’s doing so much better. He’s been taking this therapy every week and it’s been really improving him more and more so he can get up and get about pretty good now. He still looks good. He always has the hair and has the tan. His upper body is unbelievable. He always looks the part. He can still do an interview at the drop of a hat. He knows what to say and when to say it. He is such a magnet. People love him no matter where we go. It’s crazy.”

