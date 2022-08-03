While speaking with Wrestling Inc., WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart was asked which WWE star he thinks he could help by managing them.

The legendary “Mouth of the South” chose Dominik Mysterio.

“You know who I think I can really help? Dominik,” Hart responded. “Yes, because if and when his daddy [Rey Mysterio] retires, I think I could go in and really help Dominik. I think Dominik’s young right now. He’s got a lot of potential, he’s very good as he is now, but I think someone like Jimmy Hart with him would be tremendous.”

Hart was also asked if WWE had ever approached him about going down to NXT to mentor the future stars.