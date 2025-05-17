WWE Hall of Fame legend Jimmy Hart is featured in a special new video on the official WWE Vault YouTube channel.

In the new video, the legendary pro wrestling manager and former music star spoke about putting together some iconic pro wrestling theme songs, including many fans know from WWE’s past.

The video features “The Mouth of the South” detailing how he created the iconic “Sexy Boy” theme song for WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels.

Featured below is the official description for the video: