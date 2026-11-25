Show: Wrestling Epicenter

Guest: Jimmy House

Date: 11/25/2026

Your Host: “Arizona” James Walsh

Happy Thanksgiving, everybody! On Thanksgiving eve, we welcome the recently released WWE ID Program member Jimmy House who wrestled in WWE EVOLVE as CJ Valor. The Arizona original is the present Phoenix Championship Wrestling Heavyweight Champion and has learned under the learning tree of the Arizona Pro Wrestling Training Center, Dom Vitalli, and in Austin, Texas under “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes.

During our chat, we discuss the 2 year ride in pro wrestling thus far that has seen him already get 2 WWE tryouts, a WWE ID contract, and he has garnered the respect and admiration of many trainers including the ones above and “X-Pac” Sean Waltman…

YouTube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lq45v9ClLJM

Don’t forget to find us at www.WrestlingEpicenter.com. Check out our store! We have 20% Off for BLACK FRIDAY starting tonight through the weekend!

JIMMY HOUSE:

“Arizona” James: Welcome back to Interactive Wrestling Radio. Joining us on the Newsmaker Line right now is a gentleman I’ve had the pleasure of seeing come into his own and get opportunities with the biggest company in the world—from our local promotion here to the entire galaxy. I’m speaking of the former C.J. Valor, now and back again to being Jimmy House. Are you with me, sir?

Jimmy House: Yes, sir. Thank you so much for having me, man. I’m excited.

“Arizona” James: I’m excited to have you on, man. It’s been a pleasure. It’s been a long time coming. I think you probably know that I speak to Dom Vitalli off and on, and he’s often called you his star pupil. He’s said nothing but nice things to say about you. So—

Jimmy House: It’s an honor to be in that book, because I know Dom’s standards are very high, and they seem to get very high every time I see him post on Facebook and Instagram—they seem to get higher by the day. So, I need to keep up.

“Arizona” James: Yeah, he and I are both kind of crotchety, so that could happen. All right, so let’s see here. So I mentioned that you are formerly C.J. Valor. That of course means that you were formerly of the WWE. That’s probably the biggest story to talk to you about right off the bat, is how are you feeling after departing the WWE?

Jimmy House: I feel blessed, I feel confident, I feel very excited and motivated, and just very optimistic of what’s to come. For me, the whole opportunity was just this ginormous learning experience and, like I said, blessing, because it’s a huge elevation in regards to your overall awareness that you build within the wrestling community. But on top of that, it’s truly like the most optimal college course, in my opinion, when it comes to professional wrestling at what most deem to be the highest level. And so you get the idea of what they want in regards to the in-ring stuff, obviously, and the different nuances there, but you also get a full-spectrum perspective over what it’s like to have an actual TV experience to the nth degree—be it backstage vignettes, or promos, or matches, or in-ring promos, or just different things that are just different in regards to TV wrestling versus what we experience in independent wrestling. So, you know, it was just this giant semester course, really, the way I think about it. And when I got released, it was a very confusing experience; there were emotions that were attached to it that day. But after the emotions cleared, I was very excited to see what I could parlay the skills into, because now I just feel so confident in what the job is, versus when you’re newer, you understand like what it’s kind of supposed to look like, but in regards to your ability to fill in those lines, sometimes that can be kind of hard. And so for me, now having some of those finer details set out, I just am excited to show whoever the skills that I now have because of that ID program.

“Arizona” James: Very cool, and that’s a great attitude to have. My next question—I’ll just ask it as I had it written—did the release come as a surprise to you, or did you have kind of an inclination that it could have been coming?

Jimmy House: Oh no, huge surprise. Huge surprise. And that’s off of the feedback that I was getting from the coaches there—some of these coaches are really at the top of the top of the Performance Center—and I just really had no inclination to think that I would have been on chopping blocks. But that’s one of those big, like, “This is how the wrestling industry can be sometimes” lessons. And the biggest note for that for me is I’m not an anomaly in this particular case. Like, it happens all the time, and you know, I was a part of a group of, I don’t know, maybe 10 to 12 cuts or however many there was that day. I just was more silent about mine until an interview had released it. So, you know, there was a handful of cuts that day as well, and you know, for whatever reason my name was on it. I was never told why, and I think really for me, the way I see things is that when things happen kind of randomly and abruptly like that, I don’t try to fight it, because I’m just a big believer in faith personally, and there has to be a reason why A, I got in at the time that I did, and B, I was released at the time that I was. And for me, it’s just this opportunity to take the skills that I had really worked hard on and to see if that can’t open up an even potentially bigger opportunity wherever that may be. So again, very surprising, but again, because of the fact that it was so random, I was like, “Okay, whatever is happening going on here, I’m just going to roll with it,” because I just—when anything like this has happened, like a knee injury or whatever, I always tend to see what the big purpose was behind it somewhere down the line. And so thankfully, I have enough of life experience to know that this will be no different.

“Arizona” James: Sometimes when somebody gets released and you’re a fan watching, or in the media like I am and you’re watching, you kind of think, “Well, that’s them done.” Nobody ever really got that feeling with you. Everybody kind of felt like, “Oh, well he got that experience, that’s a springboard, and there’ll be more to come from Jimmy House, I’m sure.” So I’m sure—

Jimmy House: Well, I really—yeah, I really appreciate that. I very much feel like I have a lot more to give and provide when it comes to wrestling and what they can do to impact others. So I really appreciate the support and belief.

“Arizona” James: Awesome, awesome. Well, let’s go back to the very beginning. It’s always interesting to me to find out: what made you decide to do this in the first place, to become a professional wrestler?

Jimmy House: Yeah, 100%. So the seed was implanted in 1999. I was three years old, just absolutely enamored at Bill Goldberg on national television. He was the epitome of what I believed the real—

“Arizona” James: The man!

Jimmy House: Yeah, the real-life superhero was then. He was the person that really blurred the lines between DC and Marvel comics and real life to me. And I believed everything that he did, and all the bad guys that came in, he took care of business within a matter of a few minutes, and then went to all the innocent civilians and celebrated, you know, and all the glory and all that. And it was just this perfect depiction of what you would see in like a superhero movie, just in real life. And like I said, I believed every second. And so when you take that on top of his physique, and intensity, and strength, and all these just very masculine things, and you see that as a three-year-old kid, and that’s really all that you want to become. And me being a wrestler now, knowing a lot more about wrestling, you know, I’m not over here claiming him to be a Bret Hart, or Eddie Guerrero, or Kurt Angle, or anything, but what I will say is that the way he was able to translate what he was doing to an audience of wrestling at the time that was super immersed into the belief of wrestling at the time, it’s one of the best that I believe has ever really done it in the time that he did it, with the lack of experience that he had while doing it. I think that doesn’t get enough credit because, ultimately, he was given the opportunity, but he would not have gone as far as he did with it had he not had the crowd with him the whole time. So that’s a huge point. And so that led into pretty much everything that I’ve ever done athletically in my life. I’ve always tried to do it with intensity, trying to look the best I can, be as strong as I possibly can, and remain as humble as I possibly can, because that’s what my father taught me and those are the things that I saw Goldberg display on a national scale. And so as I go on with my athletic career, and powerlifting moves on, and Jiu-Jitsu I get my black belt, I wanted to see what the assortment of skills that I had put together over the last, you know, 20 years of my life could parlay into perhaps on a bigger platform with more eyes on me, with the opportunity to potentially pay forward what a Goldberg or even a John Cena did for me as a kid. I spent a lot of time thinking what I wanted my life to amount to, and it’s so hard for me to sit here and just paint it to be one particular profession or one particular label. The only thing that I really see for myself is being able to step into the spotlight and be that superhero for the kids that are looking up to that position in the same way that I was 30 years ago. And then that’s when I was like, “Okay, well, maybe we see if I can get into the WWE.” And that’s where I had a couple connections at the time reach out to the recruitment department, and within a week after getting my black belt, I got my first call from WWE, and they had said they had been referred to me by a couple different people and they asked me to put in a resume. And then at that point, I was really under the belief that I was going to get a tryout. And so me not knowing anything about independent wrestling in the area, I had been to one or a couple independent shows, but the most recent one that I had been to was one of Dom’s, and it was because a powerlifting friend of mine, Toa Liona from AEW, was on the show. And so I saw that he was coming to Arizona, I was like, “Oh, sick! Well, I’m definitely going to come down and watch the match.” So I was coming down really to watch him. And then, you know, I got the call, and that’s when I contacted Dom, just asking to see if he did like one-on-one lessons, you know, I explained to him the situation—I might be getting a tryout, so on and so forth—and he and I started about a week or so after that, and then he was teaching me bumps, and rolls, and all the bare basics of what this tryout might do. And the call just never came back. I tried to exhaust every potential avenue and option I had, but it just never came back. So then at that point, I started to feel a little bit complacent in Arizona, and I took a trip to Austin, Texas, and when I was exposed to what was out there, I saw all the potential of what I thought I could do if I could relocate in an area that’s thriving, that also has the top 0.1% of successful people in all the industries I’m involved in. So then that’s when the move to Austin came about. And pretty much from that time when I met Dom to the time I moved to Austin, I went through a major knee injury that took almost a year to recover from, and then I got to Austin and it took about four or five months to find out that Dustin had a school there, and then that’s where I started training under Dustin Rhodes. And then after my second major knee injury, about seven months recovering from that, then I actually had my very first match, which was 23 months ago now. So that’s kind of the gist.

“Arizona” James: Very cool. And yes, I was going to ask you about that because your history on Cagematch, it doesn’t start you out in Arizona; it starts you out in Texas with RWA, and then PCW is actually, you know, the second company that lists you associated with—

Jimmy House: Yeah, it was going to be my first, but my second major knee injury happened literally six days before my first match for PCW, which was going to be with Devin.

“Arizona” James: Yep.

Jimmy House: And so then, you know, I tore my meniscus and I had surgery about a month later, and then so we had to rebuild that story. But yeah, that was going to be my first ever match, but then it ended up happening to be my second ever match because I debuted at Dustin’s school in December of 2024.

“Arizona” James: Very good. Dustin Rhodes—one of my favorite stories to tell is from a guy who turned me down. He was going through some times when I asked him. He said, “Well, I don’t want you to ask me any stupid shit.” And I said, “All right, well, what would you consider stupid shit?” “Like Jim Ross’s barbecue sauce. Don’t ask me shit like that.” I’m like, “Why would I ask you shit like that?”

Jimmy House: This is what Dustin said?

“Arizona” James: This is what Dustin said, yeah. Nicest guy in the world. I’ve had Dusty on, I had Cody on, and Dustin I still got to work on. But yeah—

Jimmy House: That’s funny. I can hear him saying that in my head.

“Arizona” James: I appreciated it though. He was honest, and I like honesty. I respect honesty.

Jimmy House: Oh yeah, no, that’s—yeah, he’s just straightforward, but that’s great.

“Arizona” James: All right. Well, let’s talk a little bit about Arizona, PCW. They just did a show last night; you’re back in the area to have done it. How did everything go, first of all, last night, and what do you think of PCW, the promotion, as it’s going forward?

Jimmy House: Oh man, it’s truly consistently my favorite promotion to work for, and that’s coming from somebody that works for Reality of Wrestling, and Wildcat, and Rhodes Wrestling Association, and has been on EVOLVE. It’s just—all of those are so phenomenal, and there’s things about each one of those that I like a lot that separate themselves from others, but I think for me there’s a bias because Arizona is my home, number one. Dom is my dad of professional wrestling, so there’s always this huge bond there and an attachment to always want to show Dom, A, my progression—like show him the time that he invested in me so early on was worth something—you know, there’s always a lot of pride that’s involved with it. And because of the fact that I always have my family there and close friends that I’ve had over the last 20 years that are there, on top of the amazing fans that I’ve been able to get to know over the last two years, it’s always just a very sentimental moment for me anytime that I come out to the crowd. And they’re consistently just getting bigger, and bigger, and bigger, and bigger, and now we’re going to high schools for our smaller shows that still get about 700 people, right? And it’s just—it’s very rare, and I think it would be one of the most underrated independents in the entire country because I know a lot of major independents that a lot of people are trying to get work with that aren’t pulling the numbers that PCW is. And I think there’s something really to be said about that. And so, in regards to the show last night, I mean, this is coming off of Anniversary, and obviously like coming off of the big 2,000-people show, it’s always a hard thing to follow up, but they did it very seamlessly and all the matches were great. I had two people of my own teammates from Austin, Jesse Funaki and Cordell, debut in Phoenix for the first time yesterday, which was really cool for me to see—to see my friends from Texas come to my home state and just show the entire state what they’ve been working on over there, which was awesome. And in regards to my match, it was myself versus Joey Hendrix, and this was great for me because it’s my first match off of the Kevin Koa feud, so it’s a new fresh face that I haven’t touched yet as a champion. And then for Joey, it’s kind of like his “show up or shut up” moment where he’s worked really hard to earn his place, going from the bottom to the midcard, and then now it’s his first major title opportunity because he’s earned that from the eyes of Dom, and Gallo, and John. And so it’s an honor to be able to kind of almost pay forward or put over somebody that like kind of built himself up into the shoes that I once built myself up into. So it’s nice just from the standpoint of acknowledging his progression, but also to see my own progression where I was once that person climbing and chasing, and now I’m in the position to help put over somebody else that’s climbing and chasing. It’s awesome.

“Arizona” James: Well, you used the word “put over,” and I’ll be honest, this is one of the few shows I did not attend. I was not there last night. Here’s the simple question: who won last night?

Jimmy House: I did. I did win with a spear—with a… I call it a Jimberg Spear.

“Arizona” James: Okay, good. That’s right. That goes back to Goldberg, right? That goes back to Goldberg with the spear.

Jimmy House: Yep.

“Arizona” James: Very cool. So I mentioned that I’ve had Dom Vitalli on before, and he’s a good dude. I kind of reach out to him with thoughts on things here and there. I probably annoy him to be honest with you, but anyway, the reason I mentioned him is because the last time I interviewed him was back in April, and he had mentioned that you got the—what they call the “consolation prize”—when you got your WWE ID contract. He viewed it as a consolation prize, and I was kind of curious how you feel about that. Did you view it as a consolation prize when from your tryout?

Jimmy House: Well, in the sense of what anybody should be shooting for, then I would say that from a definition standpoint, I mean it’s relatively accurate—like emotion is taken away from it and everything—because I think that you’re not shooting high enough if you don’t aim to get an NXT contract if you’re going to a tryout. Like that’s what your goal should be because that’s what, you know, the athletes are getting when they get signed and picked up. So there’s no reason why an independent wrestler shouldn’t be shooting for the same thing, seeing that there have been people that have been signed from NXT that have come in off of the independents. So if you’re not shooting for the ultimate prize, then it’s not something that I think you’re aiming high enough for. So then at that point, consolation prize, or second place prize, or whatever it is—WWE ID contract—then yeah, totally. But in the same respect, again, going back to my conversation from earlier where I was taken out of the position for whatever reason that we’ll soon find out about, and I was put into the position for whatever reason that we’ll soon find out about. And so from a literal standpoint, I could consider it a consolation prize, and from the outsiders looking in that aren’t like attached to my personal perspective, I can 100% see and agree. But from my standpoint though, looking back, I would have to say that it was the grand prize for me because of the fact of I’m very much grateful for my move to Austin. And in that move to Austin the last three years, I have done and made connections with people that I would have never thought in a million years that I would ever even get the chance to shake hands with, let alone work with. And so me staying in Austin to me is such a huge advantage in my coaching career, obviously, but also just as my own brand and even as a wrestler as it parlays into that. It’s such a huge advantage that I believe is so unique to just myself. And most wrestlers don’t have that. And so my biggest like thing that I knew I was going to have to sacrifice had I got signed to NXT—either off of the tryout or off of the ID contract—was moving to Orlando, which I was 100% prepared and ready to do because that’s just kind of par for the course, but I also knew that I was going to really miss and think about quite a bit the things I would be missing out in Austin and the different things that I’ve built up there over the last three years. So when I got signed to the ID contract, it gave me that good happy medium between being involved in the WWE and being on EVOLVE, but then also being in Austin to still build up my coaching network and do all the things I’m doing there. So it was about as perfect happy medium as I could have needed at the time. And so now coming out of it, it’s something where I’m glad that I didn’t take the five-to-six-month break away from Austin, because in the last five to six months in Austin, some of the craziest things have really happened in regards to my own growth out here. So I think it was really the grand prize for myself.

“Arizona” James: Beautiful, perfect. I love that. And they changed your name—they always do that, they change your name—but I really think Jimmy House is a more real, natural-sounding name than the name they gave you, which was C.J. Valor. Did you have any say in picking that name, or was that just, “You’re C.J. Valor now”? Okay, cool.

Jimmy House: I did actually. I did, I did. They gave me 10 names to think of for my own, and they narrowed it down to two, and that was the name I went with. C.J. is a nickname that my grandmother used to call me off of my legal name, Charles James House, and Valor to me is synonymous for the reasons why I even got into pro wrestling to begin with, which is to be that hero figure. So despite it not being, you know, my first pick or even the natural pick, it’s something that at least meant something to me. And by the time that I started to really get immersed into it, I started to actually like it, and it started to catch on in places like Reality of Wrestling, and the “C.J.” chants were going crazy, and I started to really think, “Okay, I think I can make this work if I have to.” And but again, that said, going back to Jimmy House, it’s almost like you feel this sense of freedom in a way and you’re back to yourself, and you can kind of repaint the canvas, but with all this additional knowledge, and it just gives me an opportunity to not even necessarily change who I was prior, but to just to show the overall evolution, and that’s where I’m just really excited as I start this new chapter to show what the new version of Jimmy House is to everybody.

“Arizona” James: All right. So I hate to go back to Dom one last time, but let’s do that one last time. He mentioned that working with WWE, you had an option—an opportunity—to learn from people that are far better than he ever was, which, you know, self-deprecation, I don’t know if that’s true or not, but question for you on that is: who did you take the most away from in terms of the WWE’s crew of trainers?

Jimmy House: Well, here’s the thing with Dom and anybody that I’ve ever worked with at a high level—Dom, to Dustin Rhodes, to Kofi, to… to your answer, Sean Waltman, X-Pac, was my main coach with WWE ID, and then I also did some sessions with Matt Bloom, who took the time out of his day to do one-on-one sessions with me over Zoom. So, and there’s guys like that, and then AJ Styles would help me every now and again, but Coach Sean Waltman was the most, and then Matt Bloom was second to that in regards to individual attention. And so my point is, between Dom and all those guys, there’s not a lapse of knowledge or conceptual understanding or even like preference. I very rarely find there to be any contradictions between how Dom sees wrestling versus those guys. And to me, despite the difference in maybe how their careers ended up, the knowledge standpoint, and the logic standpoint, and all those things that really, really matter—even down to like a promo standpoint—all those things that really matter is so consistent between Dom and these absolute legends of the industry. And so I think that’s a huge credit to Dom and everything that he’s done to get to that position. And I knew, even though I didn’t know a lot about wrestling when I left Arizona, I can tell you that my one—I don’t like saying “regret,” but the one thing that I knew that I was missing out on when I left was Dom and his school. That’s the one thing that I knew was going to be hard to replicate. And so by moving to Austin, it was the best decision I ever made, but I knew that it was going to be hard to replicate what I experienced in just a few short months there. And so now getting on to your actual question, yeah, Coach Sean Waltman was my rock really with the ID program. We would have weekly two-hour Zoom calls going over matches, talking about wrestling, talking about life—just like any and every little tidbit of the wrestling industry he could provide, he was always open and willing to provide it. And my biggest progress, I think, was when I could just sit down and learn and talk to him, and have him pick apart each and every match I do, and that’s where I felt like I progressed the fastest because Coach Sean did a really great job of making it kind of very straightforward in what wrestling needs to be. And in result, he actually made it less complicated, because you just hear so much and you see so much out there, and it’s hard when you’re on the independents to kind of know what’s right, what’s wrong, what’s better, what’s worse—you know, everybody’s going to have varying opinions. But then when you kind of like isolate your learning to one or two particular individuals and you do that for an extended period of time, it’s not even to say that their way is the best way or the only way, but when you have somebody that’s obviously battle-tested like X-Pac, and you can just put all your trust into him, and then anything and everything he says, you apply it, and then you learn how to apply it to your own flavor, then that’s when wrestling becomes much more easier to digest for me as a student, and that’s why I believe my progress was of the fastest at that time.

“Arizona” James: Beautiful. I had the opportunity to get to know Sean Waltman a little bit in the late 2000s, early 2010s, and always such a cool guy, and, you know, very… for whatever reputation people try to pin on him, that is not who he is. He’s one of the nicest, down-to-earth, cool people that I’ve had the pleasure to have on this radio show, if you will.

Jimmy House: I can tell you, and that’s where I don’t know his prior self and everybody has a past, right—myself included—but that being said, whatever he’s done to open up this new light of life to be the kind-hearted, caring, just very human-like individual that he is, it’s really the top tier of people that I’ve met in my entire life, let alone just the wrestling industry. And this is coming from somebody who knew him—well, I still know him, I still talk to him—but who knew him very briefly by the time that I started with the ID program. And for somebody like that to still go out of his way to not just teach me wrestling, but off-hours text me to check in how I’m doing on a particular life scenario that I was dealing with at the time that wasn’t great, and even something as simple as, you know, me getting sick at an EVOLVE taping, seeing if he could do anything, bring me anything to my room or whatever—just like the things that just aren’t needed, but the people that really care, they do. And even when I was released from the program, checking in on me, you know, weeks after the fact to see how I was doing and offering his help any way he can. It’s just—whatever people want to say, it’s just you can’t deny acts of generosity and kindness like that. And I just believe stuff like that, even though he would never look for flowers because he does things like that, like I love to always just have the opportunity to shed light on the human things that he did for the people that he was helping.

“Arizona” James: Very cool. He’s an interesting guy, that’s for sure. I remember I got a call from him when he was in the hospital in like 2012 with a guy named Scott Epstein, who was a media guy up in New York, and it was just like this weird conversation—”Why would I be who you’d call?”—but I’m glad that I did, I kind of talked to him. Nice guy. Yeah, it’s a weird, weird thing, but just weird things like that come to mind when people mention names to me. Okay, do you have time for just a couple more questions?

Jimmy House: Please, yeah.

“Arizona” James: All right. So I was at the show when you beat the aforementioned Kevin Koa for the title, and I didn’t know it at the time, but I kind of worked it out shortly after the match because you came over to the people that were sitting directly in front of me, who I believe to have been your family, which was kind of cool to see. That moment—

Jimmy House: If there was a loud Filipino lady, then you’re probably right.

“Arizona” James: That’s—that would be her, yeah. She was very nice. So here’s my question: what did that moment mean to you, to win the PCW Heavyweight Championship?

Jimmy House: To me, it’s my favorite moment of my entire wrestling career. It’s a clear-cut number one for me, and that’s even, you know, with all the things I experienced at EVOLVE, and getting the ID contract at Dustin’s school, and getting the “You deserve it” chants over there. That still was my favorite moment because I saw the outcome of what true storytelling, long-term storytelling can really build up to. And just the reaction in the back from just everybody there—like hands in the air, everybody standing up—and I remember Dom’s the person who taught me what “over” was, because we always hear this term “over.” And Dom put it so simple to me what that is: “Over” is when you see people on their feet and hands are in the air. Like that’s what it is. And so when I saw that, and I saw the exact representation of that with all the fans surrounding, and many of these fans I had never even personally interacted with, that’s when I started to really think to myself, like, “I think that there’s something here to this. So I need to keep pursuing this further.” Because one thing that I do truly believe is that there’s a vast variety of people around on Earth, for sure; there’s differences and preferences and all that. But I find human beings to be all very similar when you break us down to our core. And for me, for example, when I’m trying to see, “Do I have what it takes to be a wrestler, to even get an indie crowd going, or even at some point a bigger crowd on TNA, AEW, or WWE? Could I translate that over?” Moments like that is when I look at it and I said, “If I can make that happen with a crowd like that, then there’s no reason I couldn’t do that with crowds wherever I go.” Because human beings—whatever it is, and sometimes we don’t even have to have an explanation for it—but some people are just really good at attracting the attention of others. And I think that’s something that I’ve been blessed with even since I was a little kid playing sports. I’ve always kind of been in the spotlight to some degree, and I try to say that as humbly as I can, but as soon as I got to a point in life where I started to be more acknowledging of it as opposed to overly humble about it, then I started to realize that this is something I can really lean into when it comes to wrestling, and that’s exactly what we need in order to have a longevity-filled career in the ring. And so that moment was the moment for me where I—not just believing myself based upon what others told me, but believed in myself because I saw the proof to the pudding in that particular moment.

“Arizona” James: Beautiful. You mentioned AEW a few times, you mentioned Dustin Rhodes. When we started setting up this interview, Dustin Rhodes was quoted as saying that you would be a perfect fit for the AEW roster. What do you think of Dustin saying that, and do you think that that is an avenue that you’d like to explore?

Jimmy House: Yeah, so going back to even seeing the crowd do that, and that gave me a lot of belief in myself. Another thing that has definitely added to my confidence is people like Dustin, and X-Pac, and Mark Henry putting public statements out in regards to my talent or their belief in me. And when people that are at Hall of Fame level are willing to put their name on somebody, that’s one of the biggest compliments you can really ever receive, especially when it’s a public statement like that. And so for Dustin in particular to do that, like yes, I’m one of his students, but what most people don’t understand is because I’m one of his students, he’s very particular because he doesn’t want to make it come off like favoritism, which is why him doing that for students is rare. And so I’m very blessed that he chose to use that particular bullet on me. But that being said, I would absolutely love the opportunity to call my coach a coworker and to have the opportunity to maybe have a match with him before his career ends. And as I mentioned before, Kofi Kingston is a mentor of mine—you know, he’s over there—Brian Cage is the reason why I even found Dustin. There’s a lot of history in AEW there for me in regards to role models and public figures that have really shaped me to this point. And so with that being said, I would absolutely be honored for the opportunity to do anything over there. So yeah, I mean I think sky’s the limit, but it was a huge honor to see Dustin post that.

“Arizona” James: Cool. I’m going to ask you a kind of an off-beat question here. We’re talking about AEW, we mentioned Kevin Koa, who is the gentleman you beat for the title. Kevin Koa was on Dynamite. Well, he wasn’t mentioned by name—it would have been nice for them to say his name, I’m just saying—but he took the pretty scary-looking bump from the Castilla Brothers. Man, I was scared for him when I saw it happen. I thought that was not a good landing. Do you know if he’s okay, first of all, and second of all, what did you think of seeing a guy that, you know, on there on the main show for the second biggest company in the world?

Jimmy House: Oh yeah, he’s definitely okay because he wrestled last night, or at least he’s alive. He’s there.

“Arizona” James: Good to know.

Jimmy House: Yeah, right? And so, you know, for me, it’s always funny when I go on Instagram or whatever and I see an AEW post or whatever it might be, and I do like a double or triple take, like, “Wait, is that so-and-so? Is that so-and-so?” Like I’ve done that with Young Money whenever they’ve gotten a couple matches there, and then the same thing with Kevin, because like you see him from the back when he’s in the powerbomb position, and I’m like, “Wait a minute, is that Kevin?” And then I saw and then people tagged him, I’m like, “Oh, yeah, that’s Kevin.” And for me, like in relation to Kevin, I love that for him because he’s somebody that is very underrated, and I’ve had four or five—actually, I think I’ve had five—matches with him. Kevin was one of the first training partners I’ve ever had because Dom brought him in to train with me before when we were doing one-on-one. So he was, you know, he was there when I was first learning how to, you know, take an arm drag and stuff like that. So, you know, Kevin and I have some history there. And I have always felt that Kevin is highly underrated in regards to his experience and also just his overall like calmness and confidence in the ring. And whenever I’ve had a match with Kevin, I don’t believe I’ve ever had a bad match with Kevin—like even down to when I was He-Man and he was Darth Vader. Like it was a great, like, stupid little match! And for whatever reason—

“Arizona” James: When did that take place, the He-Man and Darth Vader?

Jimmy House: That was at Comic-Con this past May. And so, you know—

“Arizona” James: Oh, really? I should have gone to that. Now I really regret not going, okay.

Jimmy House: Yeah, you know, it was actually a really good, like a really good match. It was like there was a little lightsaber and the sword that I bought—it was stupid, but it was good. And so Kevin is one of the most consistent people that I continuously have good matches with, and now that I’ve wrestled long enough to know that that’s a really rare thing, and it really comes down to both of us working together, yes, but the other person has to be at a certain level to consistently be able to make things flow like that. And so I just don’t think he gets enough credit. So even though it wasn’t like a shining moment for him necessarily, just to see him in the light of—and I think that was a TV match, I would assume it was.

“Arizona” James: It was on Dynamite, yeah.

Jimmy House: Yeah, so to see that, that’s great for him to get that sort of recognition or people tagging him in the comments and stuff like that, even though it’s not the most ideal way, especially because the bump was what it was. But, you know, you see him in there with them, and I do a double take because I have familiarity with him, but you don’t think to yourself—because sometimes you do if we’re being honest—but you don’t think to yourself, “Uh, he looks out of place,” or like, “That’s weird, that’s definitely an extra.” Like I didn’t think that off bat. I saw like a tattoo, I was like, “Wait, was that Kevin’s tattoo?” But like off rip, you know, if I didn’t know Kevin, I would have thought that that was a signed talent, you know what I mean? Like he looked just fine in that position. So I hope he continues to get opportunities like that wherever, because I know that like this is really something that his entire life is about—professional wrestling. And so you always just hope for guys like that to get their opportunities, to get to show what they can do and stuff like that. So it was great, even for me, because he’s a large part of my story.

“Arizona” James: For what it’s worth, I was screaming at the TV watching like Stevie Richards did the frame-by-frame of what went wrong with the bump on that spot, and he kept calling him “the guy,” “the guy.” I’m like, I contacted him privately, I said, “The guy is named Kevin Koa, and he’s been around a good long time. If you do anything else on it, call him Kevin Koa; he could use the exposure.”

Jimmy House: Yeah, agreed, agreed, agreed. Might as well.

“Arizona” James: All right. Well, last question for you, and it’s kind of just a layup: let’s talk about what is the future? What are your future plans, and what can we expect to see from Jimmy House moving forward?

Jimmy House: Yeah, I always answer this question very general because to me, the specifics will always take care of themselves so long as I focus on my purpose, and moving forward, and getting better as my own individual brand and wrestler. And so the answer to that is: as long as I can keep being a superhero to kids—wherever or whatever that means—I’m going to be a very fulfilled human being. And just trusting and knowing myself over the course of the first two years of doing this, if I keep doing this in the way that I have and keep improving, then the platform and the specific letters will take care of itself. So I’m just going to continue to kind of move forward with that purpose in mind and kind of let God handle the rest.