Jimmy House says X-Pac’s WWE ID mentorship included weekly Zoom calls about matches, wrestling and balancing the business with his personal life. Speaking on Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury, House also explained the progress and willingness to learn that he felt the program expected.

House, who worked as CJ Valor in EVOLVE before his WWE ID release, identified Sean Waltman, better known as X-Pac, as the mentor who had the biggest impact on him. Their conversations covered more than what happened in the ring.

“He is a front runner by far because we would have weekly Zoom calls where we would go over matches, talk wrestling, talk personal life, just anything and everything that he could do to mentor me through all the different struggles of wrestling or even managing personal life with wrestling. He was an encyclopedia for all of that. And so he was the person that had the largest impact on me by far.”

Asked what the program wanted from him, House pointed to progress and adaptability. He also made clear that meeting those expectations didn’t guarantee advancement.

“I think the biggest thing that you’ll hear when you’re with the program is that they’re always looking for progress. And if you make a mistake, just don’t make the same mistake twice. Mistakes are totally fine. Just don’t make the same mistake twice. Show that you’re coachable. Show that you’re willing to learn. And show that you’re moldable, like adaptable to change.” “So those are some of the main things you would hear a lot from what they’re looking for. And even obviously if you do all those things, it doesn’t necessarily guarantee that you’re going to move forward, but it does put you in a good space to impress the right people and show that you’re willing to work hard and show that you are taking full advantage of the different resources that the program does provide, which I feel like I was able to do to a large degree.”

House said applying that advice is how he wants to show appreciation to the people who have helped him. He described improving in the ring as a way to make their time with him count.

“I’m at a place in my career, only two years in, where I almost feel like I’m on borrowed time from the standpoint of I’ve had experiences that some people that have been wrestling for over a decade have yet to experience. And I feel very blessed to have that privilege.” “And I want to make sure that A, I don’t take advantage of it, but B, I understand that some of the things that I’ve been able to experience are stuff that fans would only dream of. And me showing appreciation to that is doing everything I can in my power to take the mentorship as seriously as I can and show it tangibly by improving in the ring and improving on the different things that people teach me because that’s the ultimate way to show people that you care is by showing that whatever they did to help you, you actually took seriously and applied it.” “And so for me at this point, outside of what I want to do for kids, I want the people that have gone out of their way to mentor me to be able to look on me fondly and think to themselves that, wow, all that time I spent with them, it was worth something. And I want those people to be able to feel accomplished because of what I’m able to do with my career. So that’s definitely a big goal of mine for sure, as well.”

Source: Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury.