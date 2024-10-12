Jimmy Jacobs has parted ways with AEW.

Fightful Select was first to report the news that the former WWE writer, ROH star and AEW creative team member has left the company.

According to the report, Jacobs finished up his role with the company after resigning over the past week.

The two sides are still reportedly on amicable terms.

AEW is reportedly going to look at it as a way to freshen up the writers room, and that Jacobs had been viewed as “burned out” as of late.

He had been at the most shows of anyone that worked directly with AEW President Tony Khan since joining the company back in June of 2023.