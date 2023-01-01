Speaking to AdFreeShows, former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs revealed he pitched becoming the 205 Live general manager in 2017. Drake Maverick ended up filling the role.

“I shot a video in the pre-tape room to try and pitch me being the 205 Live general manager,” Jacobs revealed (h/t Fightful). “I was ready to play a little bit and move a little bit.”

Jacobs departed from the company after taking a photo with then-Bullet Club members The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Marty Scurll, who were leading an “invasion” of Raw outside the arena.

