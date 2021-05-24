Current IMPACT producer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on the TWC Show to discuss his release from WWE back in 2017, and how he would return to the company, but only to work for Triple H. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he never saw his release from WWE as a negative:

I never saw it as a negative. It was surreal, I remember the day where they gave me the word, ‘Dave wants to see you in HR.’ ‘Oh, wow, here it is.’ There was probably a little bit of resentment because I didn’t like working for Vince, so I probably has a little resentment leaving, but not getting fired. As soon as I got fired, it was excitement and freedom from the self-imposed chains that I felt like I was in. For about six months, I know WWE wasn’t a good fit for me and I was too scared to make the jump. The fear of the unknown was there. I remember a month after I got fired, I was having the time of my life. I remember thinking, ‘How long would I have stayed in WWE if I hadn’t get fired?’ My whole life. I would have been there another ten years, just miserable. It was such a gift from the universe.

Says he would happily return and work for Triple H at the PC but it would take a lot of money to work for Vince McMahon again:

I would work for Hunter [Triple H] down at the PC. I would love to go down there at some point in my life and do promo classes. I think that’s where I excel the most. As far as working for Vince goes, it would take a lot of money. I’ve got a number where if they were like, ‘Hey, we’ll pay X amount of dollars to come back,’ then I would. They’re not going to (do that), so I’ll never have to deal with that, but I have a number that I’d do it for. I’m in a better place now where I’m like, ‘Vince can act however he wants. It has nothing to do with me.’ You have to have a healthy center of disposition to be a writer and not hate your life.

