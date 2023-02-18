In his latest Reffin’ Rant video, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas critiqued a recent booking decision by WWE.

He didn’t like having Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair win the Triple Threat Match last Monday on Raw over Becky Lynch and Bayley, which would’ve allowed something different for the women’s Elimination Chamber match.

The match will see Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Carmella. The winner of the Chamber bout will be Belair’s WrestleMania 39 opponent.

“Monday was the go-home show for Elimination Chamber, and they made me look forward to certain matches, but there was one match that they could’ve put a little twist on and didn’t. Missed opportunity. The women’s match that main-evented the show, very good match, a three-way: Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Bayley. If Becky or Bayley won the match, they would enter as the seventh participant in the Elimination Chamber match, and the match would start as a three-way. But with Bianca winning, neither one of them will enter the match. I get the idea that you don’t want your champion pinned, but you could have had one of those other participants enter that match and have seven people in it to differentiate it from the men’s match, which has six people in it or from all other Elimination Chambers, which have six participants. I just think it was a missed opportunity to do something different without having to pin Bianca for one to get into the match.”

Quotes via 411 Mania