Jimmy Korderas talked about ROH TV going to HonorClub during his latest Reffin’ Rant.

ROH will keep a relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and B/R Live for the pay-per-views, which will be added to the Honor Club streaming service after ninety days.

The weekly Ring of Honor program will likely feature heavy involvement from New Japan Pro Wrestling with more details expected to be announced after Wrestle Kingdom next month.

“We’ve had a very good week, or weekend of wrestling. So trying to nitpick something, maybe I’m going to go outside the box a little bit and talk about the business end of it,” he began. “Like I said, great weekend of wrestling. I thought the ROH PPV was great, the PLE at the Performance Center, NXT, was awesome too. Nothing to complain about really. Yeah, you could nitpick a couple things. But what I’m going to nitpick is, after the great showing by ROH on Saturday, we get the news that they are gonna be a subscription service.” He continued, “Yes, I get it. The future they say is heading towards the internet and online services, and blah blah. But right now, the money is in television. I’m very surprised that they weren’t able to work out a television deal for ROH. Because there’s nothing more that I’d like to see than ROH on regular television right now.”

In today's #ReffinRant was hoping for better news regarding a TV deal for ROH especially after their showing this weekend. 🤔 #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/ta5DUfBEiG — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) December 12, 2022

Quotes via 411 Mania