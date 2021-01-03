During a recent episode of WINCLY, Jimmy Korderas spoke on the AEW tribute show to Brodie Lee. Here’s what he had to say:

It was very emotional. I hate to put it this way, and I hate to put it in a business sense. I forget who the veteran was. I want to say it was either the late Danny Hodge or maybe even Rip Rogers. A quote way back when was, ‘We don’t sell motion in this business. We sell emotion,’ and last night for me, that’s what it was. It was emotion. I saw and felt from the boys, from everybody how much they felt about Brodie. I sensed that it was genuine. You can complain about this company did this and this company did that. I thought it was very nice. It was nice to take a break from your regular storylines and just pay tribute to someone. It was a little different. It’s nice. It almost reminded me of the RAW after the passing of Owen where everything was just put to the side for one night and let’s just remember the man.

