During a recent appearance on WINCLY, Jimmy Korderas spoke on the possibility of Charlotte being left off the Wrestlemania 37 card. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s a huge loss because in that women’s division, you can make the argument that she is the pinnacle of that division. Obviously, the women’s division in WWE, on the top end, is very good. It’s one of those situations. It’s something you’re dealing with, this pandemic, this illness. It’s not like, ‘okay, 14 days and we’re ready to go!’ You don’t know. It’s such a question mark. Is she ready to go for the tapings? Maybe not but you can always, last minute, insert her and make it a big surprise if she’s ready to go.

