During his appearance on WINCLY, Jimmy Korderas spoke on the recent comments made by Mick Foley warning the WWE about AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

I completely understand where he’s coming from, and yes, I agree with what he’s saying. I hate to sound so cliché, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Karrion Kross was working. There was a character, and here’s a guy that was right in Vince’s wheelhouse with that character and the size. He had it all, and then he gets brought up to the main roster and we have this.

Was it a test to have him lose in his debut match and then to change him into Lord Humongous or whatever this new iteration is of Karrion Kross. Yes, I understand the appeal to children, and we’ve got some masks that we can sell on our merchandise, but at the same time, you have other talent you can do that with. You can sell Karrion Kross to that other hardcore base audience that really buys into that stuff. I don’t understand why the change because Karrion was right in that wheelhouse Vince likes.