During his appearance on WINCLY, Jimmy Korderas spoke on why he thinks the WWE went too far when Randy Orton burned The Fiend alive. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s tough because you talk about crossing a line and you talk about the Attitude Era and all the crazy stuff that went on there, I get toning it down. At the same time, I know you want to ramp things up, but for me, setting someone on fire is maybe just taking it a step too far. I don’t think they needed to go there.

You could have alluded to the fact. It’s like what they did with The Undertaker for example where he was put in a coffin before set on fire. You didn’t actually see the person on fire. It’s a little bit different this time. I think that was a little much showing, regardless of whether that was The Fiend lying there or a dummy. The visual was there, and I think it was a little much.