During his appearance on WINCLY, Jimmy Korderas gave his thoughts on Edge’s match against Roman Reigns at Money In The Bank. Here’s what he had to say:

First of all, I enjoyed the match. I thought it was really good storytelling. Two guys that showed great emotion throughout, a different style from what we’re used to today. It didn’t go 100 miles an hour from start to finish. They took their time. They told a story, and yes, we got a little bit of interference with The Usos coming and then Rey and Dominik [Mysterio] coming in and handling that. Obviously, Seth coming in and being a factor into the finish is telling me that’s leading to probably an Edge – Seth Rollins match at SummerSlam, and I don’t have a problem with that because I like the fact that Roman left this still as champion, as much as I like Edge. He’s a good friend of mine. Sorry buddy, but the story going forward, it’s all about Roman Reigns right now because he is hitting it out of the park. It’s incredible what he has turned this character into, and wherever this leads, whether it is John Cena and… did you hear that enormous eruption when his music?

You can listen HERE.

Credit: WINCLY.