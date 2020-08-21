Jimmy Korderas On The Advice He Gave Renee Young When She Came To The WWE

During an appearance on WINCLY, Jimmy Korderas spoke on the advice he gave Renee Young when she signed with the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

Just just told her to keep her eyes and ears open and always be a sponge, like always listen, and if you have any things you want to question, just do it in a respectful manner. That’s all, which I didn’t have to worry about with her. She’s always been very respectful in the way she presents herself, but it is the wrestling business.

So how you present your questions, or listen, ‘would it be better if I do this?’ Some people take it differently, and I just told her sometimes, some people may misunderstand your question or what you’re trying to get at and take it the wrong way, and it just happens. But just be yourself basically.