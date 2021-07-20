During his appearance on WINCLY, Jimmy Korderas gave his thoughts on John Cena’s surprise return at Money in the Bank. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s amazing. That’s what’s been missing for these last 18 months or so is that live reaction from the crowd because that’s what this business has been predicated on since day one, and you saw that the talent themselves were reacting to the reaction that the crowd was providing. And as far as Cena getting cheered, pardon my bad karaoke but, ‘you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.’ Everybody misses this guy, and it just goes to show you what a huge superstar he was back in the day. It was cool to see him back, not thrilled about the Oakland A’s colors, but that’s just me being a Blue Jays guy.

