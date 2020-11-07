During his appearance on WINCLY, Jimmy Korderas gave his thoughts on why he’s picking Jon Moxley to retain his title against Eddie Kingston. Here’s what he had to say:

If it wasn’t [for] the ‘I Quit’ stipulation, I would say yes. If it was a regular match where you can have some shenanigans and something and have Eddie be that heel winning [the championship] under nefarious means and hanging onto it the same way, I would say yes, but with this ‘I Quit’ stipulation attached to it, I don’t see that happening.

Credit: WINCLY.