Many fans didn’t like WWE Monday Night Raw this week as it went up against the NCAA Championship football game on ESPN between TCU and Georgia.

On his most recent “Reffin Rant” on Twitter, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas acknowledged that “not every show can hit a home run every week.”

“I don’t think they took a night off … they got into their characters, we saw more storyline developments and that sort of thing,” he said. “But it also felt like WWE didn’t put their best foot forwards in presenting a show that kept you on the edge of your seat for most of the night. … Don’t get me wrong, there was a lot of good stuff on there.”

He felt like WWE also “took it easy because of what was going on elsewhere on another channel,” a reference to the game.

He thinks it is important to “put your best foot forwards and do your absolute best, even against stiff competition.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc