The segment on WWE Raw between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman was heavily praised by fans as the company further built up Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Title against Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

On his most recent “Reffin Rant” on Twitter, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas noted that he thinks WWE should’ve saved the segment.

“I know this might surprise a lot of people, because we saw some great television last night on Monday Night Raw. But was it the right time to present what we saw?,” Korderas said. “What we saw between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman last night was absolute gold. Setting up that match for WrestleMania between Cody and Roman Reigns — there was just magic in the words those two were speaking. Emotion, the passion was great and everything.” He continued, The only thing was, should it have gone on last night before Elimination Chamber? Because they’ve done a great job to promote the Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns match at Elimination Chamber. But now everyone is looking past that and looking forward to Cody Rhodes instead of looking at the Sami Zayn/Roman Reigns match, which is — the setup for that has been gold as well. I don’t know, maybe they should have just saved that moment for the Raw after Chamber.”

In today's #ReffinRant a memorable moment on RAW between Cody & Heyman but was was timing right? Just wondering! 🤔 #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/m26uguIPnX — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) February 7, 2023

H/T to 411 Mania