At WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul lost to Roman Reigns in an impressive performance, and former WWE official Jimmy Korderas was a big fan of the contest.

In his most recent Reffin’ Rant, Korderas discussed the match and noted that while he was aware that some people didn’t appreciate the idea of a celebrity playing the role, Paul “blew away all expectations” with his performance.

“I realize that a lot of people are not big fans of celebrity involvement in pro wrestling, but what happened this weekend blew me away,” he began. “Look, I know a lot of people didn’t want to see Logan Paul in that main event slot against Roman Reigns, because it took a spot away from someone who has been working very hard and diligently with the company. He was just inserted in that spot in a one-off, maybe. Look, I understand that, I get that. But you’ve gotta understand that from a business standpoint, he does have 20 or so million followers, whatever the case may be and that’s what they were capitalizing on, his notoriety and maybe drawing some new fans in.” He continued, “But you’ve got to give him credit. Because he blew away all expectations. And you can put the credit on whoever. On Shawn Michaels for the training, on Roman Reigns for guiding him through which, all of which is legitimate. But at the same time, hats off to Logan Paul. What a performance. He really blew it out of the way, and I hope he gets better soon.”

