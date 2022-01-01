Legendary WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently spoke with ‘Sports VIBEtalks’ on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including Bret Hart being inducted into the Canada Walk of Fame and what the atmosphere was like for Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 18. Highlights are below.

His thoughts on Bret Hart’s induction into the Canada Walk of Fame:

“It is incredible and as someone who’s honored to have been able to call him a friend and work and just hang out with him, I’m so happy to see this happen – Bret is a good dude. And it’s amazing seeing him as a young man maturing to what he became – The Hitman, the best there is, the best there was, the best that there ever will be – not only that but the knowledge he passed on to the young people who came after him and how many people looked up to him and took so much away from what he had to teach and what people learned from him. A lot of Canadian talent there across the board and of course, around the world. He’s one of those guys that also gave back and you know what, couldn’t be happier for him.”

On the famous Rock vs Hogan match from Mania 18:

“It was indescribable and I know a lot of times – I didn’t referee the match. Mike Chioda refereed the match – we watch in the monitors in the back and we absorb everything there but this was so special. I went out around the stage and I went out actually into where the crowd was to feel that audience. Even now I’m getting goosebumps thinking about it. I have never heard anything like that before. Like I said, it’s indescribable. For those that were there and witnessed it live, you know exactly what I’m talking about. And, hopefully moments like that or at least a moment like that will return at some point because they are very few and far between. All I can say is I was amazingly happy and glad that I was there to witness it. It was special. When I watched it back, to me it felt like they toned down the audience noise so that you could actually hear Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler because it was that loud and that deafening inside. You think of it it’s a big dome, but still it’s covered. It was loud and again, watching it back it felt like they had to tone that down a little bit just so you can hear the commentary.”