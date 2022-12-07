Last week’s FOX Sports 1 episode of WWE SmackDown featured the World Cup finals, but Jimmy Korderas thinks it should have been kept for a bigger night.

In his most recent Reffin’ Rant, Korderas discussed how he would have preferred the match to be the main event of a FOX-airing episode in order to give the two stars more exposure. Ricochet defeated Santos Escobar on Friday’s broadcast to win the tournament.

“I know a lot of people are questioning the finals of the World Cup tournament on Smackdown this week in where it was placed, but I think there was a bigger miss here,” he started. “I know some people are saying, ‘That shouldn’t have been the main event on Smackdown this past Friday. You know, Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet, the names aren’t big enough stars to main event a big-time show like Smackdown.’ And that’s the reason they put them on last this week is because it was on FS1.” He continued, “I think there was a bigger miss here. That should have been a main event match when Smackdown aired on… Fox Network. It would have had a bigger audience and maybe some more people would have gravitated towards these two young stars. And that’s the idea of elevating two new stars. So in front of a bigger audience, I think that match would have better instead of on FS1.”

Quotes via 411 Mania