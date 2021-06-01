Jimmy Smith received significant praise across social media for last night’s WWE RAW commentary debut with Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

The general consensus among fans on social media seems to be that Smith had a strong performance at the RAW announce table, especially compared to the recent outings by Adnan Virk, who left the company after less than two months on the job.

We noted before RAW at this link how Smith gave a pre-show interview and talked about how he had been preparing for the gig. He seemed to know many of the Superstar finishing moves, and was more familiar with the product than Virk seemed to be.

Smith took to Twitter after RAW and said he had a blast. He also praised the main event, which saw Drew McIntyre defeat Kofi Kingston to earn a Hell In a Cell shot at WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

“Had a blast at #WWERaw tonight! Amazing match between @DMcIntyreWWE and @TrueKofi! Tried my best to give it the energy it deserved,” Smith wrote.

Smith also commented on the ThunderDome setup in a pre-RAW tweet, writing, “I have been a part of a LOT of big sports productions. I’ve never seen ANYTHING that compares to the setup at Thunderdome. Truly impressive”

