Jimmy Smith is reportedly done with WWE.

As noted, WWE announced significant changes to all commentary teams today. You can click here for full details on the changes, which will see Cathy Kelley return to the company, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T return to the booth.

In an update, Smith was not included in any of the new teams, and now he has confirmed that he is done with the company.

“Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done. Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week and your enthusiasm was amazing!,” Smith tweeted today.

WWE hired Smith back on May 26, 2021 to lead the RAW play-by-play each week, replacing Adnan Virk.

You can click here for full details on today’s commentary team changes across all brands.

Below is the full tweet from Smith:

Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done. Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week and your enthusiasm was amazing! — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) October 6, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.