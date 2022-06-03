Jimmy Smith spoke about a wide range of topics during the latest episode of his Unlocking The Cage with Jimmy Smith show.

During it, he talked about his favorite moment or experience working for WWE:

“WrestleMania is special. It was one of those scale-wise, 77,000 two nights in a row. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life. I’ve never seen fans so obsessed about something in my life. I’ve never seen pyro and the walk-ins, and the bands, the timing and the spectacle. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life. Guys, I’ve called title fights in every combat sport. Boxing, MMA, Kickboxing, I’ve done it all. I’ve never called a world title in Jiu-Jitsu. But this idea that I’ve done it all and I’ve never seen anything on the scale or with the excitement of WrestleMania, and I know it’s a stock answer that it’s the biggest show, but geez that was incredible to see.”

