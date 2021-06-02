Jimmy Smith made his Monday Night Raw commentary debut on this week’s episode and received praise among those in WWE as well as fans for his first outing.

Smith spoke with David LaGreca and Bully Ray on Busted Open Radio about the experience including having Vince McMahon, Michael Cole and Kevin Dunn in his ear.

“Number one, easier. Yeah, because I’ve heard all the stories you guys have heard but you gotta remember I had Bjorn Rebney yelling at me in Bellator, you know what I mean? That happens. It’s not a big deal. Dana [White] didn’t really do that in the UFC but, you know, I’ve dealt with people yelling and multiple people talking to me at the same time, that’s not weird at all and when Vince [McMahon] hopped on, it was about things that was specific to WWE that I need to learn that I found very, very helpful. He didn’t just, I don’t know. I don’t know what anybody expected but you know, things like, ‘Whenever we say WWE fans, it’s our fans.’

Got it, 100 percent. There’s verbiage that is specific to the WWE. They specifically want certain things, they specifically don’t want certain things that are very common in other sports especially MMA. So every time Vince jumped on, it was a specific, ‘Hey, in WWE we say this. Be sure next time –’ got it, 100 percent understand. So it wasn’t — it was all helpful. Three people were never talking at the same time, although it was three different voices, they all jumped on at different times. I had [Michael] Cole in my ear because Cole was producing from the event as well. I had Kevin [Dunn] and occasionally Vince. Vince not that much and Kevin and Cole were good at not stepping on each other. The hard part is when people try to tell me stuff at the same time. You know, the director and producer are yakking at the same time. You go, ‘Guys, one voice, I can’t hear.’ That never happened. So as far as that went, their on-air traffic was great and Kevin’s lead-ins were great, he gave me plenty of time. The count outs are a lot shorter, I gotta get used to that because they’ll go, ‘Commercial, 3, 2.’ You usually get more time than that. It’s just the nature of the way pro wrestling works, you know what I mean? But production-wise they were great.”